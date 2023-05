RISE UP 4.21.23 @9am: STRONGER THAN A SUPER HERO!

RISE UP Ep.#92!

You are stronger than Superman!

You are truly a super hero.

The difference is, you and your fellow group of brothers and sisters are fighting to save the entire planet and their eternity.

Movie super heroes are cool but they barely save a city!

Move over Avengers.

Get out the way Justice League.

We are the Guardians of the Gospel!

Nothing can stand in our way!

Not Thanos, not Darksyde, not even satan himself!

So, are you ready?

Have you trained?

Help me share the #gospelnotgossip