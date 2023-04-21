April 20, 2023

The loud stalkers, very loud stalkers, or screaming children, some from PS15, there are very loud individuals circulating around this apartment at all hours, parade of them, some stay next to my premise, many seem intoxicated or mentally impaired.

On many occasions, they become silence for a little while or longer, as if someone reliable is present, but as soon the stalkers feel safe, the loudness stars again.

The stalkers also employ their children, making them scream or cry.

The exploitation of mentally challenged individuals to harass others, or to commit high commotion crimes, it is both, standard and old, for the spy agencies.

A good number of MDs and other health professionals are involved, also, by focusing on exploiting specific communities, the spy agencies can instigate prejudices against that specific community to divide the nation, facilitating control.

When I say the real power in the U.S. is in Nazi hands, I am not exaggerating.

We are an occupied nation living the illusion of democracy, due to the tremendous power to manipulate minds they have, as they did with an advanced, educated nation, such as Germany, convincing them they had a “divine” right due to their racial superiority, exceptionality, to rule and exterminate nations.