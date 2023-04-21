With El Niño set to return, world staring at another spell of extremely high temperatures

The entire world is already in the throes of severe climate change.

The length of summer is increasing everywhere…while the period of hospitable and winter season cool is rapidly shortening.

Let’s look at the Europe for example.

A new report from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has clearly said that the climate crisis has had “frightening” impacts in Europe last year, with heat waves killing more than 20,000 people.

This report has also highlighted one more important aspect….the possible return of El-Nino.

