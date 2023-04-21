Freedom Feelings & Reconnect

We feel most free when we’re filled with positive energy, joy, and love.

Start every day empowered when you choose the inspiring aromas found in the Freedom Release™ collection.

Each oil blend in this selection was formulated to help you find a positive outlook on life.

From sweet, floral aromas that inspire love and happiness to complex, woodsy scents that help you feel grounded and ready to seek balance, this collection was created to help you make every day your best.

Reconnect™ contains four essential oil blends that offer the aromatic support you need to clarify your mind and support a positive and grounded .