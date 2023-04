THE WRONG HOUSE Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep563

In this episode, Dinesh and Debbie discuss the tragic shootings of a number of people who accidentally show up at the wrong house, or even turn into the wrong driveway.

Dinesh and Debbie also discuss Elon Musk's latest comments in his Tucker Carlson interview.

Dinesh reviews the case of the IRS whistleblower who says the Biden regime is hiding the crimes and corruption of the Big Guy.