Biden's War on Success + Trump and Florida GOP + AMA | Rep. Biggs, Rep. Donalds, Xi Van Fleet

The Biden Administration has new rules forcing homebuyers with good credit to pay more, so that buyers with lower credit can pay less.

Charlie links this immoral policy to a wider war of the left against merit, responsibility, and success.

Reps.

Andy Biggs and Byron Donalds talk about the prospects for criminally charging Hunter Biden, and more.

Plus, Chinese Cultural Revolution survivor Xi Van Fleet gives her incredible life story, and talks about the rise in America of the same sinister Maoist thought she came here to escape.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.