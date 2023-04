Davey: Raab bullying report typical of Tory govt

Lib Dems leader Ed Davey says upheld claims against Dominic Raab, and his subsequent resignation, are "typical" of the government, insisting his party could unseat Raab in the next election.

Report by Alibhaiz.

