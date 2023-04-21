Larry Elder Announces Bid for 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination

On April 20, Conservative talk show host Larry Elder announced that he will be running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The 70-year-old made the announcement on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'.

The news was followed with a tweet, stating, , “America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable.".

We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there.

That’s why I’m running for President, Larry Elder, Conservative talk show host, via NBC.

Elder will join a crowded Republican field that includes former South Carolina Gov.

Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump.

NBC reports that Elder has amassed a large Conservative following through his radio show and regular appearances on Fox News and other Conservative outlets.

In 2021, Elder made his first bid for public office, attempting to replace California Gov.

Gavin Newsom.

However, the recall effort ultimately failed after voters decided not to remove Newsom from office.

According to Elder, the support he received while running for office in California serves as evidence that his message resonated with voters.

