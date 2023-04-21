Elon Musk | Why Did Elon Musk Buy Twitter? Why Did Musk Found OpenAI With Funding from Bill Gates? "Twitter Is Effectively

Elon Musk | Why Did Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

Why Did Musk Found OpenAI With Funding from Bill Gates?

"Twitter Is Effectively An Accelerant to X, the Everything APP, So Useful That You Find It Essential to Conduct Your Life." - Elon Musk