Stephen Lawrence's dad wants son's killers to confess guilt

Stephen Lawrence's father Neville has told ITV News London his fight for justice will continue despite having lost everything since his family was torn apart 30 years ago.

He will face one of his son's killers, David Norris, at a parole hearing next year, and has said he will demand Norris stays locked up for life if he refuses to confess his guilt.

Report by Alibhaiz.

