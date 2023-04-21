3 Things You Should Know About Moving Plants to a New Home

3 Things, You Should Know, About Moving Plants to a New Home.

Apartment Therapy asked experts how to keep plants alive when moving.

Here are 3 of their tips.

1.

Limit exposure to extreme temperatures.

Avoid exposing your plants to extreme heat or cold, as both take only a short time to damage house plants.

.

Will Creed, owner of Horticultural Help, suggests that plants are “last on, first off” when moving to keep them safe.

.

2.

Protect your plants.

Smaller plants can be wrapped in plastic or bubble wrap for safer transport.

For larger house plants, Creed recommends covering the surface of the soil with plastic and securing it with packing tape.

This helps keep the soil in place, protecting the roots of the plant and preventing a mess while moving.

.

3.

Do not repot your plants.

.

Many people believe that repotting plants in plastic will somehow make things easier on moving day.

.

However, Creed cautions that plants should definitely not be repotted in the time leading up to a move.

People have strange reasons for doing that.

None of them are valid, Will Creed, owner of Horticultural Help, via Apartment Therapy.

Hopefully these tips will help you get your plants to their new home while keeping them , healthy and happy