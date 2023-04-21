How Stress Affects Your Skin

You could think of your skin as the expression of the processes of your brain.

Rosacea, acne, eczema and psoriasis flare ups are likely connected to an overstressed brain.

There are two different types of stress: acute stress and chronic stress, Dr. Whitney Bowe, Dermatologist, via 'The New York Times'.

Chronic stress — such as the stress of a multi-year pandemic — can wreak a unique kind of havoc on the microbiome and pH balance of your skin.

Because most over-the-counter topical skincare products are not meant for skin issues brought on by stress, they can make skin issues worse.

Experts recommend focusing on your stress to improve your skin.

According to doctors, meditation or breathing routines.

Restful and plenty of sleep.

Outdoor exercise.

And crying are all great ways to reduce stress, which could in turn do wonders for your skin