Student helps men 'suit up' for success

Look good, feel good, perform well; there are many versions of that sentiment but none express what it really means to feel seen and comfortable in clothes.

That’s one of the many reasons a men’s “suit-up” event at Cincinnati State College meant so much for Joshua Render.

“Where I come from.

We don't really have a lot of men that's going to you know, business or into STEM," said Render.

"So I kind of wanted to emphasize that and kind of say we can do it as well." He said his idea was also borne out of a similar event held for women through Dress for Success.