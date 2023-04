Afternoon Adventure (3:00p - 4:30p EDT) | Chained Echoes, a J-inspired RPG | Episode 8

World politics are afoot.

Not the horrific real life stuff, but well considered and enjoyable fictional plot is happening!

With the soulless creep Daimbert dealt with, the party marches on.

I sense the adventurer's guild near by, and likewise, further adventures for the Chained Echoes crew!