Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Others React to Losing Blue Check Verification on Twitter

Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Others , React to Losing Blue Check Verification on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Others , React to Losing Blue Check Verification on Twitter.

As promised by Elon Musk, Twitter began removing blue check marks from legacy accounts on April 20.

To regain verification status, a user must be subscribed to Twitter Blue and verify their phone number.

Celebrities who have long had the blue check mark next to their names are voicing their opinions about the change.

Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people, Doja Cat, via Twitter.

I only have one twitter, it’s this one- anyone ever tells you they’re the real me, with any other @ is lying- we used to have a system in place on this app that would make sure you knew someone was really who they said but that’s gone now :))))), Finneas, via Twitter.

The way Twitter is going anyone could be me now.

The verification system is an absolute mess, Dionne Warwick, via Twitter.

Elon took my blue check away!

I’m unverified!

After all these years and thousands of tweets and free content, this worm has the nerve to de-certify me!, Bette Midler, via Twitter.

Y’all mf’s out here worried about the wrong check, Wiz Khalifa, via Twitter.

Others, however, embraced the change.

Officially no longer an officially verified artist.

I love being unofficial and unverified.

It’s very moi, Charli XCX, via Twitter