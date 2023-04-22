Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5) 4K 60FPS HDR Gameplay

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a 2020 platform game developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision.

The game is the eighth main installment in the Crash Bandicoot series and a retcon of the games that originally followed Crash Bandicoot: Warped.[2][3][4] The game's story follows Crash Bandicoot and his sister Coco, aided by their former enemy Dingodile and an alternate-dimension counterpart of Crash's old girlfriend Tawna, as they recover the all-powerful Quantum Masks in a bid to prevent Doctor Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious Tropy from taking over the multiverse.