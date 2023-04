THE LEAGUE IS SAVED?! - FATED #103 feat. Balormage, Slipperyjim8, Woolfio

In this episode #103 of the FATED Path of Exile podcast, we'll find out what BalorMage thinks and talk to more guests about how our league starts went and what our first impressions of the league were.

We'll talk about the two Patches that have been dropped this week, improving the Crucible mechanics in a lot of aspects, from how the monsters are balanced and how the encounters work to the UI design and rewards.