Two Saul’s - One Desecrated, the Other Consecrated

Two Saul’s - One Desecrated, the Other Consecrated, is the title of our devotion today, 4/21/2023, on this weekly video, Kneading Bread for the Master, with Karen Clymer.

Scripture text: Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.

Proverbs 4:23 KJV.

And I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give to each man, according to his ways, according to the results of his deeds.

Jeremiah 17:9, 10 NASB, 1995.

This video is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/AbBNlC8w1_I