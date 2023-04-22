The Return Movie

The Return Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the sixth century, a man is faced with a decision that changes his life when he must choose between love, wealth and faith.

Will he get his redemption?

Genre : Animation Directed by Mohamad Hamedani (aka Mohammadamin) Writer: Himan Fazel The story of the film "The Return" based on a historic event happened in Yemen between the fifth and sixth centuries, in an ancient city called "Najran" that was imposed to geographical and political position to be a conduit for commercial flights between the cities and merchants.

The hero of the film was ordered with a task of killing a cleric, but he meets someone who changed his life.

So he became forced to choose between love and wealth and faith.

He has not a bright or clean past, but he begins a journey of changing through the film.

It's the story of "The Return".