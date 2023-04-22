The millionaire fastlane chapter 1 full summary in hindi

The first chapter of "The Millionaire Fastlane" by MJ DeMarco is titled "The Road to Wealth." In this chapter, DeMarco introduces his concept of the "Fastlane," which is the path to financial independence and wealth that most people don't know about or choose to ignore.

He contrasts the traditional "Slowlane" approach to wealth accumulation, which involves saving money over a long period of time and relying on compound interest to build wealth.

DeMarco argues that this approach is flawed and that true wealth can only be achieved by creating a successful business or investing in high-growth opportunities.

He also emphasizes the importance of taking action and not being afraid to take risks in pursuit of financial freedom.