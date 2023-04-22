The millionaire fastlane chapter 1 full summary in hindi
The millionaire fastlane chapter 1 full summary in hindi

The first chapter of &quot;The Millionaire Fastlane&quot; by MJ DeMarco is titled &quot;The Road to Wealth.&quot; In this chapter, DeMarco introduces his concept of the &quot;Fastlane,&quot; which is the path to financial independence and wealth that most people don&apos;t know about or choose to ignore.

He contrasts the traditional &quot;Slowlane&quot; approach to wealth accumulation, which involves saving money over a long period of time and relying on compound interest to build wealth.

DeMarco argues that this approach is flawed and that true wealth can only be achieved by creating a successful business or investing in high-growth opportunities.

He also emphasizes the importance of taking action and not being afraid to take risks in pursuit of financial freedom.