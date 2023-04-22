King comms: "Sorry guys, Q is dinkum and he's running the show starring Charlie 2.0"
Http://www.matthaydenblog.com This is more clear comms validating the existence of Q.

It&apos;s on page 17 and features a dude in a Q-shirt with Chris Minns, who has been repeatedly used to symbolize the reanimated King Charles.

They&apos;re standing in front of an old police station which is also significant given that the &quot;men in blue&quot; are a lot like those in &quot;white hats&quot;.

There are other elements on the page that clarify the message further.

