Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence

New evidence and the need for further investigation have led to prosecutors formally dismissing an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust”.
New evidence and the need for further investigation have led to prosecutors formally dismissing an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust”.
Here's the latest for Friday, April 21: Supreme Court set to decide on abortion pill access; US to begin training Ukrainian troops..
ViewA father expressed his grief to the media after a New York man shot and killed his daughter as she and her boyfriend were..