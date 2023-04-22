Series Description

Have you ever wondered how faith and veterinary medicine fit together?

Do you struggle finding balance between your vocation and your spiritual life?

Do those two things even go together?

With Two Roads Crossing, Dr. Barry Schwenk, a veterinarian and pastor, talks with those that have navigated through these real issues.

So, sit back and listen to these relaxed conversations between veterinarians, vet students, pastors, and industry leaders as they discuss life and living well at the intersection of Two Roads Crossing.

Interested in learning more about the intersection of faith and veterinary medicine?

Go to www.cvm.org