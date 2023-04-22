Supreme Court: Abortion pill mifepristone can remain available for now

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the abortion pill mifepristone can remain available for now.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the abortion pill mifepristone can remain available for now.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone...
None Supreme Court Rules Abortion Pill Mifepristone Can Stay on the Market • None JPMorgan’s Ties to Epstein Were Deeper Than..