RYAN GARCIA RESPONDS TO GERVONTA DAVIS MEXICANS COMMENT “YOU’RE NOT MEXICAN, YOU CANT SPEAK ON IT!”…. BLACKS & BLACK

IT’S TIME FOR YOU ISRAELITES SO CALLED BLACKS, BLACK LATINOS, BLACK NATIVE AMERICANS NORTHERN & SOUTHERN KINGDOM TO WAKE UP & REPENT.

🕎ALL PRAISES TO THE MOST HIGH YAHAWAH BAHASHAM YAHAWASHI.