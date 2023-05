The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Amid Evil, a Heretical retro FPS | Episode 2

I'm down for some Saturday Morning Rush, so let's get at it.

We're going to keep blasting lasers from our clearly melee weapons in this Heretic/Hexen-a-like.

Not much story, but I didn't ask for one either!

Let's check it out.