Major Threat to Life on Earth

“Do we really want to live in a society where everything about us is tracked and traced?,” Dr. Pri poses real, relevant concerns.

Dr. Pri, David Carpenter and Jennifer Manzier are today’s three ‘Good Morning CHD’ guests, divulging the science and personal impacts of the “an invisible smog” we are “bathed in.” Watch to find out what implications this form of pollution poses on our health.