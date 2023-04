The CrowdSource Podcast LIVE: RFK Jr. Stuns 2024, Brecon's Eco-Wokewashing & NYC's Meatless Mania!

1) RFK Jr., JFK's nephew and founder of Children's Health Defense, shocks the nation with a 2024 presidential bid, despite Biden's anticipated re-election campaign.

Kennedy's campaign confronts the sinister collusion between big government and big pharma while advocating for environmental causes.