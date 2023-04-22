Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns for the first time since the pandemic

Dozens of bawling Japanese babies face off in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the pandemic.
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies face off in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the pandemic.
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies face off in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which..
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good..