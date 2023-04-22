Live India Outreach Overcoming Darkness

In spite of a tremendous rain storm in India that forced the meeting indoors and caused the power to go out several times, God blessed our meeting today.

Dear Pastor Greg Young thank and praise God that we have very blessed outreach meeting today, in this meeting 60 to 65 people came.

After hearing your testimony and Sharing of God’s Word.

39 people accepted Jesus Christ and 40 people Were healed, on 13 year small girl from from the breast pain instantly, one brother got healed pain in back instantly, this pain was since 9 years, three sisters were healed from the cold that was she for 2 years she was healed instantly.

One small boy was healed from fever instantly and many more.

All glory to God