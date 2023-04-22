David Wurmser War for Israel Impacts the World

Dr David Wurmser discusses the war that Israel is in right now and the battle both internally and externally.

The US has abandoned Israel and is siding with their enemies and the radical left in Israel has abandoned the nation.

Israel has chosen to be the nation that their Biblical foundation has called them to be.

This poses a danger to the radical communist godless left and the liberal Jews in America and so they have declared war on Israel.

Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, Arabs within Israel, Iran, Russia, CCP and Saudi Arabia with its new agreements.

Israel is standing alone.