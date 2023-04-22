pfizer documents exposed...

The War Room/DailyClout team of 3,500 medical experts helped rip the veneer off the myth that mRNA injections are “safe and effective” using primary source Pfizer documents released under a court order by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer knew during the clinical trial that its COVID-19 mRNA drug was harmful on a large scale, could be shed from person to person, and even contributed to deaths.

Despite this knowledge, Pfizer and the FDA, assisted by the CDC and mainstream media, suppressed this information and prevented people from being able to give informed consent to receive treatment.

“People who took this medication were not fully informed about its harms prior to receiving it, so one of the core tenets of medicine – informed consent for patients – was grossly violated.” “The groundbreaking new book sends shockwaves through Pfizer’s criminal enterprise.” writes The Vigilant Fox in a review of the ebook documents.

Mr. Fox further states “Seventy-five years.

That’s how long Pfizer and the FDA tried to hide the Pfizer documents from public view — long after just about everyone affected is dead.

It wasn’t until renowned attorney Aaron Siri led a FOIA case against the FDA that a federal judge ordered the documents to be released in 108 days, the same amount of time it took the FDA to approve the Covid-19 injections.