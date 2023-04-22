Inside Sofia Richie’s Final Wedding Dress Fitting at Chanel

An exclusive first look at the three Chanel dresses Richie is wearing over the course of her weekend wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France.

Director: Nikki Petersen Director of Photography: Etienne Baussan Editor: Evan Allan Producer: Jamie Tobias Senior Producer: Jordin Rocchi Coordinating Producer, On Set: Megan Sinanis Associate Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra Gurvitch Associate Producer, On Set: Anne-Sophie Delcour Gaffer: Diego Bataillon Audio: David Amselem Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Assistant Editor: Billy Ward Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Associate Talent Manager: Phoebe Feinberg Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri Images courtesy of Chanel Couture © CHANEL / Fall/Winter 1997/1998 Haute Couture Show © CHANEL / Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture Show