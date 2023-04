Afternoon Adventure (3:00p - 5:00p EDT) | Chained Echoes, a J-inspired RPG | Episode 9

Brotherly love does not mean the brother is a good man.

With every political player proving to be a self-righteous pop tart, the Chained Echoes party is going to have to push on without backup.

It's only a matter of time before one of these generals go rogue and decide to throw hands again.

Let's see where this all leads!