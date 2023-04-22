DOJ clamping down on "Partisan Politics" in the office - Spike on Kennedy - 8/31/22 - pt2

This is not a new problem, the DOJ has always been partisan to the ruling class, regardless of party affiliation.

Let us not forget that the FBI was founded illegally and has since its inception been used for political gain through disseminating false information, character assassination, or outright assassination.

That’s what the FBI and DOJ does, they don’t exist to protect or enforce the law, they’re in place to serve the whims of the ruling class, I’ve been saying that back before it was cool.

All government organizations progressively become worse until they become vibe checked.