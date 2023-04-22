Musk teasing the release of "Fauci Files" - Spike on Kennedy - 1/3/23 - part 2

If it’s proven that our trust in Dr. Fauci was misplaced, it won’t come as a surprise.

Prior to our deification of Fauci, we forgot that he’s always been the bad guy.

He’s the cause of the 80’s “Gay Panic” for alluding that HIV/AIDS could be spread through casual contact with no evidence to support it.

He quietly said that wasn’t true later, but the cat had already been let out of the bag.

If you ever watched “Dallas Buyers Club”, they were working around bureaucrats desperately trying to get medications to AIDS patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was one of those bureaucrats.

If was colluding with social media companies to censor people discussing the origins of COVID, he should be held accountable as one of the villains of the COVID panic.

Government coercing Big Business to do what they want and allow only what the government wants to hear is literal fascism.