M1A2 Abrams - Best Tank Video Ever!

A Tank Commanders first person view of multiple training scenarios combined on the M1A2 SEP V2.The Circle X Crew of 3rd Platoon Chaos/Barbarian Company 1-68 AR.

From Table VI Gunnery, CLFX to Section lead training.

Visuals of entering, loading firing, maneuvering and utilization of the smoke grenade launcher to retrograding.

Ranges from Grafenwöehr Germany to Tapa Estonia.

