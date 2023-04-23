Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Synopsis: Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth.

Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss is streaming May 18th, 2023 on Peacock