Blunt Force Trauma Movie

Blunt Force Trauma Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the train yards and abandoned warehouses of South America, a deadly game takes place in which two duellists gear up in bullet proof vests and step into the ring, draw, and shoot until only one is left standing.

Follow the story of two of these fighters, John and Colt, as they embark on a journey to become champions of this lethal sport.

Release date: OUT ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS 1ST MAY 2023