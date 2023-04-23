Three Hours Onboard a UFO

On June 15, 1965, fourteen-year-old Ron C.

Of New Kensington, Pennsylvania spent the afternoon skateboarding with his two friends.

At 7:00 p.m., they had just returned to Ron's home when a huge flying saucer appeared overhead.

All three boys stared upward in amazement as a window opened in the craft, revealing the silhouettes of two human-looking figures gazing down at them.

Other people around town had recently reported seeing UFOs, and now Ron realized that he and his friends were seeing an actual alien craft.