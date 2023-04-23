JOHN BRENNAN MISSING AFTER CIA ADMITS HIRING 911 HIJACKERS

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In today's show we cover several breaking news stories and revisit the tragedy of 911 after John Brennan is proven to have recruited the hijackers for the CIA.

We also look at whether there are a billion less people on the planet than we are being told and touch on the gold heist at Toronto International Airport.

Additionally we look at the myth of man made climate change.