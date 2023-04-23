ChatGPT for YOUR OWN PDF files with LangChain
ChatGPT for YOUR OWN PDF files with LangChain

If you&apos;re looking to harness the power of large language models for your data, this is the video for you.

In this tutorial, you&apos;ll discover how to utilize LangChain to extract valuable information from your PDFs, utilizing OpenAI Text Embeddings.

Step-by-step, we&apos;ll guide you through setting up LangChain to communicate with your PDF files, enabling you to conduct efficient and effective information retrieval.

By the end of this video, you&apos;ll have the skills you need to leverage advanced language processing technology and elevate your data analysis.