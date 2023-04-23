ChatGPT for YOUR OWN PDF files with LangChain

If you're looking to harness the power of large language models for your data, this is the video for you.

In this tutorial, you'll discover how to utilize LangChain to extract valuable information from your PDFs, utilizing OpenAI Text Embeddings.

Step-by-step, we'll guide you through setting up LangChain to communicate with your PDF files, enabling you to conduct efficient and effective information retrieval.

By the end of this video, you'll have the skills you need to leverage advanced language processing technology and elevate your data analysis.