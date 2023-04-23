World’s first Lung transplant performed by robot
The world’s first robotic lung transplant has been successfully carried out by a team of surgeons in Spain (and a robot, obviously).

Lung transplants are known for being complex operations, with the patient’s chest and ribs having to be cut through.

Thanks to their new robot helper, the surgeons at Vall d&apos;Hebron Hospital in Barcelona only had to make small incisions in the side of the ribcage, after which the robot’s arms and 3D cameras took over, inserting a ‘pre-deflated’ lung with the minimum of fuss.