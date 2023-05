'Bed Bath and Beyond' files for bankruptcy

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy Sunday.

The company says it will stop accepting coupons on Wednesday, instead offering "deep discounts" on its products as part of its going out-of-business sales.

Reports show that Bed Bath and Beyond took a hit after stores closed for months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has been trying to cut costs by closing more than half of its stores since late last year.