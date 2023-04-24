Rescue Kittens Kwik and Kwek adopted today!

Kitten Kwik and Kwek were dumped with their mother on the side of the road.

Luckily they ended up with us.

Strangely - their Mother was adopted before they were!!

After being our guests for a good few months, they finally found their forever homes with a family that has adopted from us previously - they will be friends with our old friend Tyson who rehabilitated with us from severe scabies.

We have enjoyed their lovely nature and personalities and had hours of enjoyment playing with them - now it is time for them to go with their new family.

We wish them all happiness in the future!