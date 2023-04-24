Menopause Symptoms

Menopause is the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles.

It's diagnosed after you've gone 12 months without a menstrual period.

Menopause can happen in your 40s or 50s, but the average age is 51 in the United States.

Menopause is a natural biological process.

But the physical symptoms, such as hot flashes, and emotional symptoms of menopause may disrupt your sleep, lower your energy or affect emotional health.

There are many effective treatments available, from lifestyle adjustments to hormone therapy.

Symptoms In the months or years leading up to menopause (perimenopause), you might experience these signs and symptoms: Irregular periods Vaginal dryness Hot flashes Chills Night sweats Sleep problems Mood changes Weight gain and slowed metabolism Thinning hair and dry skin Loss of breast fullness Signs and symptoms, including changes in menstruation can vary among women.

Most likely, you'll experience some irregularity in your periods before they end.

Skipping periods during menopause is common and expected.

Often, menstrual periods will skip a month and return, or skip several months and then start monthly cycles again for a few months.

Periods also tend to happen on shorter cycles, so they are closer together.

Despite irregular periods, pregnancy is possible.

If you've skipped a period but aren't sure you've started the menopausal transition, consider a pregnancy test.

Menopause is a natural process that occurs as a woman's ovaries stop producing eggs, and the production of hormones such as estrogen and progesterone declines.

Menopause can also occur if a woman' s ovaries are surgically removed or if they are damaged by certain diseases or cancer treatments.

Natural menopause does not occur suddenly.

A period called perimenopause usually begins a few years before the last menstrual cycle.

There are two stages in the transition: Early Stage.

Perimenopause can begin in some women in their 30s, but most often it starts in women ages 40 to 44.

It is marked by changes in menstrual flow and in the length of the cycle.

There may be sudden surges in estrogen.

Late Stage.

The late stages of perimenopause usually occur when a woman is in her late 40s or early 50s.

In the late stages of the menopausal transition, women begin missing periods until they finally stop.

About 6 months before menopause, estrogen levels drop significantly.