Words From The Heart Psalm 37:30-31

The phrase, “Garbage In Garbage Out” began in the computer world meaning if you input faulty or poor data, then the result will be faulty output.

The same is true in our lives.

If we put into our hearts and minds poor or faulty ideas, then what will be produced in our speech and actions will be poor, even sinful living.

As Pastor Rick takes us back to our study in Psalm 37 we find that King David expresses that same idea.

Our speech, good or bad, is really, "Words From The Heart."