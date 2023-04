Ep. 39 – NFL, USFL, Tigers, some gaming news, and some of the crazy stuff still going on.

This week the guys talk about the Eagles re-signing Hurts which leads to a sidebar on being rich and going bankrupt, Damar Hamlin cleared to play, and the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

MLB’s Detroit Tigers turning it around, then they move on to a few gaming stories discussing MW2 free access week, secret service tracking Twitch users, and the return of Plunder.

Then Kurly rambles about some other current events around burning factories & train derailments.