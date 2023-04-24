Holly Baade's Personal Story of Shamanic Initiation

It is possible to be chosen by the spirits.

Whomever you are.

It is possible to not expect this and to be surprised by the experience.

It is possible to discover why we are here and what the world is calling us to discover now in order to heal ourself and the planet.

This video is Holly Baade's personal story of how she was 'turned-into' a shaman during an afternoon nap.

It is time for us all to open our hearts and discover there is more to the world that meets the eye... it is time to Meet the Shaman in us all... so we can find our true empowerment and heal our self and the world we love.