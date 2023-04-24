Greenpeace Exec" Claims Monsanto's Roundup Is Safe To Drink

This is something very personal to myself and my husband, unfortunately.

I have saved this clip for quite some time.

As I was doing research on Monsanto a while back, I stumbled across this and was surprised when I was led to another article in which Greenpeace actually claimed he was not an executive for them: "Patrick Moore often misrepresents himself in the media as an environmental “expert” or even an “environmentalist,” while offering anti-environmental opinions on a wide range of issues and taking a distinctly anti-environmental stance.

He also exploits long-gone ties with Greenpeace to sell himself as a speaker and pro-corporate spokesperson, usually taking positions that Greenpeace opposes."